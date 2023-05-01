A Reno man is behind bars in California after police say he kidnapped a woman across the state line intending to kill her and himself.
Sierra County deputies say they were notified on Saturday by the victim that she was being held against her will while inside a car heading north on Highway 395 towards the state line.
Once the car went into California, the victim, who was talking to Reno Police, said that she feared for her life. Eventually, when the car stopped at the Hallelujah Junction, she escaped to the bathroom where she locked herself in.
Around the same time, Reno Police arrived and boxed the suspect’s car where they detained 19-year-old Jonathan Infante-Zuniga until Sierra County deputies arrived.
Deputies say they "ensured the victim was safe and unharmed."
During a subsequent investigation, authorities say they learned the two were in a dating relationship and had an argument in Reno and that he intended to kill her and himself in a murder-suicide.
Infante-Zuniga was booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of false imprisonment, criminal threats and importation of marijuana into California.
Sierra County says Reno Police responded “due to the severity of the alleged crimes and the attempt to preserve life…”