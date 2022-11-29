Sparks Police have arrested a man they say stole a SUV and then led officers on a late night pursuit.
Police identified him as 28-year-old Miguel Vargas-Cortez and faces six charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a stolen firearm, and eluding a police officer.
Around 10:30 p.m., police found the stolen 1998 Honda CRV on Oddie Boulevard.
That’s when police cay Vargas Cortez fled, eventually crashing into one car at the intersection of East 9th Street and Silverada Boulevard, hit another car that was parked nearby and then went through a fence and rolled at least once before stopping in the front yard of a home.
Police say Vargas-Cortez was cooperative after the crash.
Nobody was hurt.