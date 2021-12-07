A Reno man faces several drug trafficking-related charges after being arrested last month near I-80 and Boomtown Garson Road.
Washoe County deputies say detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit have been working on the case since May.
On November 22, deputies say regional detectives, with the help of Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputies and Reno Police Department K9 officers, conducted a traffic stop where Vincent Latham was arrested for previous drug purchases made by detectives.
Deputies say authorities found 16.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.4 grams of powdered fentanyl and 6.8 grams of cocaine during a search of his car.
Latham is charged with three felony counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, two felony counts of Sales of Controlled Substance, one felony count of Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (100-400gm), and two felony counts of Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (400+gm).