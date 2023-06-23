The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says their deputies arrested a Reno man on multiple drug charges.
On Thursday, June 22 at 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of I-80 near mile marker 50 outside Fernley for a reported crash.
When deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with the driver identified as Allen Castillo of Reno.
The sheriff's office says deputies noted inconsistencies with Castillo's statements.
K9 Unit 'Ares' was deployed to conduct an exterior sniff of the car and alerted deputies to the presence of illegal drugs.
A vehicle search was then conducted which revealed 187 THC electronic cigarettes, a plastic baggie containing .9 grams of suspected LSD, two zip lock baggies containing marijuana, a zip lock baggie containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, suspected fentanyl and a digital scale with residue on it.
Deputies also located Castillo's wallet which has separated stacks of currency in various places.
As a result, Castillo was arrested and booked into the Lyon County jail and faces charges of selling/transporting schedule I controlled substance and possession of schedule I controlled substance for sale.
Castillo's bail was set at $15,000.