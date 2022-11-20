Reno Police say a local man has been charged with open murder after investigating a homicide earlier today.
At around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, November 20, officers responded to a report of a female down in the 8000 block of Offenhauser Dr.
The victim was transported to Renown Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased as a result of a gunshot wound.
Detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit responded to investigate the homicide.
Reno Police say the suspect was located in the 1600 block of Iron Mountain Dr and jumped a fence in an attempt to flee and was arrested in the 10000 block of Coyote Creek Dr.
Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez, a 27 year-old Reno, NV resident was arrested for Open Murder With A Deadly Weapon.
The Victim’s identity is being withheld until family has been notified.
(Reno Police)