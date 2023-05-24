Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Detectives and Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) have arrested a Reno man on sex and drug charges.
HEAT Detectives began investigating 29-year-old Matthew Edwards in early 2023 after he initiated an online conversation with a detective’s social media account, in which the detective portrays a juvenile.
Edwards encouraged, who he thought was a 15-year-old girl, to send him illicit photos and videos, along with planning to meet to engage in sexual activity. As a result of their investigation, HEAT Detectives arrested Edwards for multiple offenses related to crimes against children.
Additionally, RNU Detectives began a concurrent investigation into Edwards for illicit narcotics sales in the Reno/Sparks area. In April of 2023, RNU Detectives secured a search warrant for Edwards’ apartment and subsequently arrested Edwards for narcotics offenses along with firearm related charges.
Edwards has been charged with Luring a Child for Sex, Attempted Child Abuse, Attempt to Use/Permit a Minor to be the Subject of Sexual Portrayal in a Performance, Attempted 1st Degree Kidnapping of a Minor, Attempted Statutory Sexual Seduction by a Person over 21 Years of Age, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Sale of a Controlled Substance and multiple counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
