A Reno man is back in the United States for his alleged role in a federal investigation involving around 1,000 of methamphetamine.
The Justice Department says investigators learned 64-year-old Nassrollah Behmard was arranging for 100 pounds of meth to be delivered from Los Angeles to Reno, while he was in Mexico in March 2022.
Police say they intercepted those drugs and traced it back to a lab in LA.
There, police say they found around 1,000 pounds of meth.
Behmard, along with several other people, were then charged with conspiracy to distribute meth as well as money laundering offenses.
He's due back in court later this month.
If convicted, he could potentially face a maximum penalty of life in prison.