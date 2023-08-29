A jury has convicted a Reno man on multiple charges, including attempted battery by strangulation, residential burglary and home invasion.
His booking information on the Washoe County Sheriff's Office website also lists a charge of domestic battery, but that charge was not included in a press release from the Washoe County District Attorney's Office on his conviction.
Reno Police arrested 50-year-old John Sullivan in April of 2022 after responding to Sky Valley Drive on reports of a home invasion.
When they arrived they saw Sullivan trying to drive off. When they stopped his car they saw he was covered in blood.
When police interviewed Sullivan's victim, she told them that she and Sullivan had dated but were not together anymore. She said that Sullivan had repeatedly knocked on her door that evening despite her asking him to leave. He then forced the door open, which hit the woman in the face, causing her to bleed.
Once inside, Sullivan assaulted a male friend of the victim who was in the apartment, including choking him.
Sullivan's victims, including the woman's children, fought with Sullivan to get him out of their home.
Sentencing in the case is set for September 18th.