A Reno man died after a truck rollover crash on I-80 west near Mustang last month.
Nevada State Police say the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on May 22nd near mile marker 25.
NSP says 30-year-old Kennet Upp was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck west when for some unknown reason the truck went off the road, into the dirt and hit a paddle marker, then swerved back onto the roadway where it overturned, hitting a guardrail.
NSP says Upp was then thrown from the truck - he was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing.