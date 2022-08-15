Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) have arrested Reno man for drug trafficking and weapons charges.
Detectives say they found Mason Wakefield's car in Sparks and conducted a traffic stop where they allegedly found a firearm inside.
Detectives say they had information that the 26-year-old was allegedly selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while possession of firearms.
The say a subsequent search of the car revealed another gun, nearly three pounds of fentanyl powder, over a pound of Xanax pills, 300 ml of liquid GHB, a half-pound of oxycodone pills and a half-pound of methamphetamine.
Wakefield is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance (42+ grams), four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, two counts of High Level Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (400+ grams) and one count of Concealing a Firearm without a permit.
The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada National Guard and Homeland Security Investigations.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)