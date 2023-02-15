Dennis Glenn

A Reno man faces up to six months in jail after he was convicted of animal abuse.

29-year-old Dennis Glenn was originally charged with a felony, but a Washoe County jury ultimately convicted him on a lesser misdemeanor charge.

Prosecutors say police arrested Glenn after he was seen beating his dog, Abando, a two-year-old Pitbull near the BELIEVE sign in downtown Reno in April 2022.

In a separate civil action, the Reno Justice Court found that Glenn was unfit and terminated his ownership interest in Abando. Following that hearing, Washoe County Regional Animal Services placed Abando in a new home where the D.A. says the dog is thriving today.

Glenn is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30.

(Washoe County District Attorney's Office contributed to this report.)

