Deputies say a Reno man was found dead after falling out of his boat near Susanville.
The Lassen County Sheriff's Office tell us the investigation first began a week ago at Round Valley Reservoir, about 18 miles north of Susanville.
Search and rescue crews utilized boats, divers, helicopters and more trying to find the missing fisherman.
Investigators were then told of a body that washed ashore two days ago.
The body was confirmed to be the missing man.
He's been identified as 62-year-old Ross Alan Kline of reno.
The case has been referred to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for official cause of death.