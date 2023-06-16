The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a 21-year-old man has been sentenced in connection with a rape case.
Robert Benner was sentenced to up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted sexual assault.
Benner was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault but was allowed to plead to two counts of attempted sexual assault as part of a plea bargain that was agreed to by both victims.
Prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old who he was dating in 2021 and sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman in 2022.
Benner will be eligible for parole after serving 16 years.
In both situations, prosecutors say the women told Benner repeatedly to stop, however, they say he ignored the victims.
If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation or experiences sexual assault, contact Safe Embrace at (775) 322-3466 or the Sexual Assault Support Services hotline by calling (800) 330-0226 or texting “SASS” to 839863.
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office contributed to this report.)