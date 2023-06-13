A Reno man faces up to 12 years in prison after a jury convicted him of domestic battery.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Michael Colony was found guilty of Domestic Battery with Substantial Bodily Harm, Victim is an Older Person.
Prosecutors say Reno Police responded to a domestic disturbance between Colony and the victim last January.
When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old woman with a bleeding head wound, strangulation marks, and other injuries. They say she told police she and Colony had an argument and he threw her phone against the wall, grabbed her, slammed her to the ground and choked her.
Sentencing is set for August 10, 2023.
Colony faces a possible six years in prison for the Domestic Battery conviction and an additional six years due to the crime being committed against an elderly victim.
(The Washoe County District Attorney's Office contributed to this report.)