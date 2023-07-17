A Reno man was killed in a crash in Elko on Wednesday, July 5, according to a post by the Elko Police Department on Facebook.
Police say 25-year-old Colton Smiley was driving on Argent Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Argent Avenue and Mountain City Highway.
Smiley's car, a Honda Civic, was hit on the driver's side by a Toyota Tacoma driving on Mountain City Highway.
Smiley was unresponsive at the scene and transferred to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries according to police.
Drugs and alcohold were not determined to be facotrs in the incident.