A Reno man was sentenced to prison after being convicted on multiple charges, including attempted battery by strangulation, residential burglary and home invasion.
John Sullivan was sentenced to 30 months with parole eligibility after 12 months for each count to all run at the same time. He was given 69 days for credit time served.
Reno Police arrested the 50-year-old in April of 2022 after responding to Sky Valley Drive on reports of a home invasion.
When they arrived they saw Sullivan trying to drive off. When they stopped his car they saw he was covered in blood.
When police interviewed Sullivan's victim, she told them that she and Sullivan had dated but were not together anymore. She said that Sullivan had repeatedly knocked on her door that evening despite her asking him to leave. He then forced the door open, which hit the woman in the face, causing her to bleed.
Once inside, Sullivan assaulted a male friend of the victim who was in the apartment, including choking him.
Sullivan's victims, including the woman's children, fought with Sullivan to get him out of their home.