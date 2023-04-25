A Reno man was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for distributing a large amount of methamphetamine.
James Raymond Ellis, 53, also known as “Jimbo,” pleaded guilty in December 2022 to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
According to court documents and statements made in court, between May and June 2021, Ellis sold over 4 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 firearms, including an AR-15, to confidential informants. On August 20, 2021, law enforcement seized approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine from Ellis’ residence.
The Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force arrested him that day in Reno. When Ellis was taken into custody, he had a 9mm pistol in his vehicle.
Ellis has a prior felony conviction in Nevada for possession of a chemical with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, and he is prohibited by law from possessing firearms.
United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.
This case was investigated by the Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force, which is comprised of members from the FBI, Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police, Nevada Gaming Control Board, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, and the Nevada Department of Corrections.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Andolyn Johnson prosecuted the case.