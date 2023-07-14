A Reno man was sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison after being found guilty of home invasion and burglary.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says 51-year-old Kenneth Pinney was also convicted of battery with a deadly weapon.
The DA's office says Pinney will be eligible for parole after serving 11 years.
Prosecutors say he attacked his neighbor with a machete in March 2022 after an argument over feeding a cat dog food.
The DA's office says the victim suffered cuts to his hands, arms and torso.