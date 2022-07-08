A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of six years in prison on a child pornography charge.
James Nicolas Cannel, 62 from Reno has been sentenced on a charge of child pornography to a maximum term of 6 years in prison, with parole eligibility set by the court to begin after 2 years has been served.
Cannel pled guilty in Washoe County District Court last November to one count of Possession of Visual Presentation Depiction Sexual Conduct of a Person Under Sixteen Years of Age.
The investigation began in may 2020 when the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) received a tip from the National Center for Mission and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about online activity involving the digital transfer of files containing suspected child pornography.
WCSO detectives, along with detectives with the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children – Child Exploitation Task Force identified Cannel as a suspect and he was ultimately arrested.
The investigation also determined that Cannel was a registered sex offender, having previously been convicted on Federal charges of possession of child pornography.
Based on the evidence obtained during the investigation, Deputy District Attorney Robert Delong filed formal criminal charges against Cannel and the case proceeded to sentencing.