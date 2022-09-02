A Reno man was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du to 71 months in prison — with five months to run concurrent to his current state time and the remainder to run consecutive to his state time — followed by three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation by buying stolen items from drug abusers and reselling the items online.
Gennaro Canta (44) pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering.
According to court documents, from October 2014 to August 2016, Canta paid drug abusers to steal merchandise from large retail stores in Nevada and California. Canta also hired people to help him to sell the stolen merchandise on eBay and Amazon. In the two-year span, Canta sold about 11,205 items on eBay for a total of $756,081.95, and nearly 2,500 items on Amazon for an approximate total of $327,500.
