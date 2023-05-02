A Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison, with the eligibility of parole after 18 years for sexually assaulting a child.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says the case against 28-year-old Damian Lloyd began in October of 2020 when Reno Police Department (RPD) officers responded to a report of an open and gross lewdness on a 10-year-old girl at Renown Hospital.
The hospital staff informed RPD that the victim had been admitted due to a mental health crisis.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the child was known to Lloyd, and he had sexually assaulted her multiple times over the course of several months.
Lloyd ultimately pled guilty to one count of Lewdness with a Child Under 14 and Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child Under 14.
The Honorable Judge Sigurdson presided over the sentencing and imposed consecutive sentences for the two charges.