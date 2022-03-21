Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, in partnership with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB), will host a Reno River Community Clean Up on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The clean up will be focused on the Truckee River and surrounding areas. Community members can sign up to volunteer online.
“As one of Reno’s most precious natural resources, it’s critical we all do our part to protect our beloved Truckee River,” said Schieve. “Together, we can make it cleaner, safer, and even more beautiful for our residents, visitors and wildlife to enjoy for years to come. I’m incredibly grateful to our volunteers for supporting this important effort.”
The meeting location for all volunteers will be Wingfield Park located at 2 S. Arlington Ave. in Reno.
KTMB will provide bags, gloves, trash grabbers, and safety vests. In addition, KTMB will have a staff member present to distribute equipment and lead a safety briefing.
"After each clean up, there's a real feeling of accomplishment and productivity in making the Truckee Meadows a great home," said a KTMB spokesperson. "KTMB values and appreciates the City of Reno's commitment to community service and helping in our long tradition of working to improve the beauty, health, and safety of our region."
A Waste Management dumpster will be placed at Barbara Bennett Park. The City’s Parks and Recreation team identified the following locations for the clean up:
- Wingfield Park
- Bicentennial Park
- Barbara Bennett Park
- West Street Plaza area
"It's wonderful seeing our services used by the City of Reno for these clean ups to ensure our communities stay cleaner," said Kendra Kostelecky, Northern Nevada PSS Manager at Waste Management.