Urban Roots, a nonprofit in northern Nevada working to change the way communities eat and learn through garden based education, is set to implement nearly $92,000 dollars received through the Community Recovery Grants toward its efforts.
The nonprofit was awarded a Community Recovery Grant based on its ability to implement funds toward residents in the state who need direct and quick relief from lasting effects of the pandemic.
Funds will in part go toward funding the staff for the nonprofit’s summer farm camp programming for 2022, along with the staff and supplies required for Fall programming in 2022.
Since 2009, Urban Roots has been working to use the garden as a teaching tool, teaching students at its own property and in varying Washoe County schools.
During the pandemic, the organization received numerous requests from individuals of all ages looking for more information on how to garden for both mental health reasons and to save money on groceries during supply chain disruptions. In 2021, the organization announced it would open programming to learners of all ages and subsequently has been pioneering programs to cater to preschool kids, elementary and middle school kids, adults and seniors.
“It was exceedingly clear that the pandemic activated our community to be more involved in where their food comes from,” said Sydney Callahan, executive director of programs and staff at Urban Roots. “That has required a broadening of what our brand needs to do, which requires more resources and added team members with the appropriate skills who can successfully impart meaningful information to Washoe County residents.”
Summer camp for 2022 has concluded, but the team plans to nearly triple attendance at the site in time for the 2023 summer camp season, taking place June through August.