Nevada Donor Network and the Reno Police Department teamed up to honor Officer Hartsell by signing a Donate Life flag on Thursday ahead of their departure to attend a NASCAR event in Las Vegas this weekend.
During the NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco Uniforms 300 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 4, the images of five donor heroes will adorn NASCAR driver Joey Gase’s vehicle along with donor families’ "Messages of Hope.”
Among the honorees was Reno Police Department Officer Bradley Hartsell, a 25-year-old cornea donor hero, who passed away two weeks after graduating from the police academy from a heart arrhythmia caused by Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.
Through Nevada Donor Network’s partnership with Gase, special honoree tributes and “Messages of Hope” are intended to inspire Nevadans to say ‘YES’ to registering as organ, eye and tissue donors.
Registering to become a donor hero brings hope to more than 600 Nevadans and over 100,000 Americans currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.
To learn more, you can visit Nevada Donor Network | Register as a Hero! (nvdonor.org)