On February 25 and 26, the Reno Phil will pass the halfway point of the Classix Series season with a concert program featuring Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet. Inspired by the tragedy written by William Shakespeare, Prokofiev explores the deep connection and heartbreak found in this story.
“The audience will be mesmerized by each piece on this program,” said Ignacio Barrón Viela, President & CEO of the Reno Phil. “Romeo & Juliet is a tale that has been cherished and loved by so many over the years that it will be a fascinating experience to witness the story told by the orchestra.”
Prokofiev used music from the ballet in three suites for orchestra and a solo piano work. Concert performances of that music preceded the danced premiere, an abridged presentation in Brno in 1938. After more revisions, the work was presented, more or less complete, for the first time at the Kirov Theatre on January 11, 1940. The ballet received considerable acclaim, winning the Stalin Prize, and it has since become one of the most beloved of all ballets.
The featured soloist of the evening, Adé Williams, has had the opportunity to perform all over the world. With performances ranging from the KwaZulu – Natal Philharmonic in South Africa to her debut at the Chicago Sinfonietta at the age of 6, Williams brings a wealth of experience to center stage. Williams began her competition career at the age of eight and has competed across Europe and the United States, winning several.
“Adé is a gifted violinist who will no doubt leave our audience wanting more,” said Laura Jackson, Music Director and Conductor of the Reno Phil. “Our patrons are in for a treat when Adé takes the stage, I am looking forward to the feedback about her performance from our audience.”
Tickets range from $25 - $89; and are available at renophil.com.
