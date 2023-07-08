The Reno Phil hosted its 28th annual Pops on the River event for the first time at its new location, the J Resort's Glow Plaza.
A bunch of people were out enjoying the event with decorating tables.
Anyone who has ever gone knows the main staple of Pops on the River is buying and decorating a table to compete in multiple categories.
Tables were $30, but decorating supplies are not included.
With all the money raised some may ask, where do the proceeds go?
"This is the Reno Phil's largest fundraiser of the year," said Virginia Evans, Chief Operating Officer for Reno Phil. "This event allows us to really present really amazing education programs for the community with our youth orchestras. We do free after school violin programs and this fundraiser just really supports all of the work that we do."
As well as decorating tables participants were offered a raffle, with one prize being an 85-inch T.V.
Along with food and drinks, guests were also treated with live music from the Reno Phil Harmonica.
"I heard the music here is unbelievable, looking forward to the symphony, playing the pops," said Tony Damico, Pops on the River participant.
As usual guests were encouraged to dress up in theme, this year's being the music of Motown.
"We love Motown music, we love dancing, we love coming to Pops on the River every year," said Barbara McKay, Pops on the River participant. "My crew, God bless them, they all put on their costumes took a little work, but they all showed up."
There were awards given to tables based on specific categories; most historical, most elegant, most outrageous, most Motown, and the best overall.
Plus, we got to see some familiar faces there.
Our own 2news anchors Arianna Bennett and Ryan Canaday were emceeing the event.
In the past the event was held at Wingfield Park, but this year, the J Resort welcomed them with open arms.
"The J Resort reached out to us wanting to be in a partnership with the Reno Phil," Evans said. "We came and saw the space and they've just been absolutely amazing partners to work with and we're really excited to continue the partnership with them."
And some guest told us they liked the new venue.
"It's a lot more space and a lot more room," McKay said. "Everybody gets a lot more release space. A little more dancing room."
Pops on the River felt like a time machine back to the Motown era and people went all out.