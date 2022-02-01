The Reno Police Department (RPD) and SilverSummit Health Plan have partnered to expand capabilities for behavioral health outreach to citizens in the community who are in crisis.
Utilizing a community donation from SilverSummit, RPD are slated to purchase and implement a tele-medicine behavioral health service from MyCare Integrated Software Solutions.
MyCare is a personalized care platform allowing patients, providers, first responders, case managers, and other’s the ability to deliver behavioral health care services on the streets in real-time with the use of a unique Ipad with cutting edge proprietary software.
RPD is grateful to SilverSummit for helping them continue to deliver innovative solutions like this to our community, provide the level of care that is the least intrusive while being most effective, and preserve the ongoing mission of the Reno Police Department.
