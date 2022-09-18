Reno Police arrested a total of 14 people in a DUI saturation patrol over two weekends.
On September 10th and September 17th the Reno Police Department conducted a D.U.I. saturation patrol in an effort to make our roadways safer.
Five officers worked throughout the afternoon and nighttime hours both days and were solely responsible for locating impaired drivers.
During the course of both events, officers made 71 stops for suspected impaired driving.
On September 10th, eight arrests were made for driving under the influence, and on September 17th five arrests were made for driving under the influence and one felony arrest for eluding and reckless driving.
This DUI saturation event was funded by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety/ Office of Traffic Safety.