With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on Saturday resulting in 2 arrests and 51 traffic citations.
On May 28, 2022, eight officers conducted this safety operation in areas with high traffic volume throughout the city while focusing on aggressive and hazardous driving by motorcyclists.
During this operation officers arrested 2 drivers for driving under the influence, issued 51 traffic citations and gave 5 warnings.
The Reno Police Department, Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety advises drivers to be aware, be alert and watch your speed.
For more information about the law and safe behaviors for both pedestrians and drivers, you can visit the Zero Fatalities website at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.
(Reno Police)