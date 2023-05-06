On May 5, 2023, six officers and one Sergeant from the Reno Police Department conducted a DUI saturation patrol, looking for impaired drivers.
Officers made 73 traffic stops total.
Seven misdemeanor arrests were made for driving under the influence, and one person was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.
19 traffic citations were also issued.
The Reno Police Department wants to remind the public to always have a sober driver and never get behind the wheel if you are impaired.
This DUI saturation event was funded by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety and the Office of Traffic Safety.
(The City of Reno assisted with this story).