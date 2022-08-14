On August 13, 2022 the Reno Police Department conducted a D.U.I. saturation patrol in an effort to make our roadways safer for the driving public.
Officers worked throughout the day and evening to locate impaired drivers on our city streets.
During the course of this event, officers made 8 arrests for driving under the influence, issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for various violations.
The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver. This DUI saturation event was funded by the Department of Public Safety/ Office of Traffic Safety.
(Reno Police)