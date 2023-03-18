Reno Police Arrest Five in D.U.I. Saturation Friday Night

On March 17, 2023, the Reno Police Department conducted a D.U.I. saturation patrol in an effort to make the roads safer during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
Eight officers and one Sergeant were solely responsible for locating impaired drivers.
Officers made 96 traffic stops for suspected impaired driving. Out of those investigations, five people were arrested for driving under the influence and 14 traffic citations were issued.
The Reno Police Department wants to remind the public to always have a sober driver and never get behind the wheel if you are impaired.