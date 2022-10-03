A man is behind bars accused of killing another man in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. near First Street and Lincoln Alley.
Police say when they arrived on scene, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds, but he died on scene. A second person suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments.
The suspect, 27-year-old Nicholas Nevarez was arrested in connection with the death. He was booked into the Washoe County Jail on murder with a deadly weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2121. You can also call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.