With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on September 2, 2022.
Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where we have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes.
Police focused their efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians.
During this operation officer’s arrested one individual for driving under the influence, issued seventy eight traffic citations and gave ten warnings.
Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals.
If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”
More information about the law and safe behaviors for both pedestrians and drivers is available on the Zero Fatalities website at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.