Reno Police say one person died from being shot around 1:30 in the morning on August 27, 2022.
The Reno Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the area of Grand Sierra Resort.
When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital and, despite lifesaving efforts, one of the men died from his injuries.
Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit took over the investigation from there and arrested 22-year-old Carleja Royal from Reno.
Carleja was charged with open murder with a deadly weapon as well as battery with a deadly weapon.
This case is still being investigated.
Reno Police ask that anyone who may have information contact them at 775-334-212 or they can contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.