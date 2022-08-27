Reno Police say one person died from being shot around 1:30 in the morning on August 27, 2022.

The Reno Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in the area of Grand Sierra Resort.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital and, despite lifesaving efforts, one of the men died from his injuries.

Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit took over the investigation from there and arrested 22-year-old Carleja Royal from Reno.

Carleja was charged with open murder with a deadly weapon as well as battery with a deadly weapon.

This case is still being investigated.

Reno Police ask that anyone who may have information contact them at 775-334-212  or they can contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.