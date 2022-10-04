On September 29, 2022 the Reno Police Department, in cooperation with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force, and US Postal Inspector's Office, arrested two people for several fraud, weapons and drug related charges.
After a months-long investigation into recent mail theft which led to numerous check and credit card fraud cases throughout the greater Reno area, a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the 900 Block of Gentry Way in Reno.
During the search thousands of documents stolen from the mail were located, along with fentanyl and stolen firearms.
Elias Sharifie (37 year old male) and Laticia Peralez (35 year old female) were arrested and charged with
Possession of a Financial Forgery Laboratory, Possession of a Forged Instrument, Forgery, Identity Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person, Possession of a Short Barrel Rifle, Convicted Person Fail to Register.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's fraud line at 775-334-2107. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.