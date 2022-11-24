Reno Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Woman

Sandra Hendrix (56)

 The City of Reno

The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old woman.

Her name is Sandra Hendrix. She is 5'4 and weighs 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Sandra was last seen on November 23, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. Police say she was at a friend's house in south Reno.

Sandra's car is also missing. It's a gray 2006 Chevrolet Suburban with the Nevada license plate 496U62.

If you see Sandra or know of her whereabouts, please contact Reno Police at 775-334-2188, or your local law enforcement agency.

You can also send an anonymous tip to Secret Witness by calling 775-322-4900.

(The City of Reno assisted in this report.)

