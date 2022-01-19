The Reno Police Department is attempting to locate a Missing Person who was last seen in the area of Yori Ave. and Vassar St. in Reno, NV.
Trinidad Davenport, is possibly in need of medical attention.
If Trinidad is located please contact the Reno Police Department to check her welfare.
She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants, and carrying a gray purse.
She is about 5'1" tall with a medium build with gray and brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone having any information about this case is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2188, or call or text Secret Witness at 322-4900