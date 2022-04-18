Reno Police Chief Jason Soto has announced that he plans to retire at the end of this year.
Chief Soto started his career with the Reno Police Department in 1997 becoming the City’s 20th police chief in 2015.
The City of Reno released this letter to us:
The month of April marks the seven year anniversary of having the privilege of serving our community and agency as your Police Chief.
After 25+ years with the Reno Police Department, it's time for me to put more focus into family and life after RPD through retirement. In the coming months, there will be an effort through the City Manager's Office and City Council to recruit your next Chief of Police. This will also occur with the input of our department and community.
Throughout this effort, I will remain with our agency to make certain we are in a position to make the transition seamless, effective and thorough. This finished process will potentially take effect January, 2023. Change in our profession is good for all of us. It always has been, even when we may, or may not have initially agreed with that change.
Everything we accomplished together, starting with a complete restructure of the organization, to new positions, a new generation of Reno's finest, countless new policies, regionalization efforts that worked, a forensic unit, new resources for mental health both inside and outside our agency, body worn cameras, a new home currently under construction, the Public Safety Center....which will bring all of us where we should have been all along, and that is, under one roof. To challenges that included a worldwide pandemic, countless critical incidents, a riot, national and local police reform that we navigated without impacting our staffing or budget, and so much more. None of this would have been the accomplished success it was here in Reno without the selfless service each one of you contributed to our community every day.
As I reflect on everything this career has given me, I am aware, more than ever, of all the sacrifices each one of you makes for our community daily...to include our sworn men and women in blue, support staff, Admin professional staff, Dispatch, S.A.V.E. and every civilian employee or volunteer that contributed. It may not always seem like you are appreciated as much as you should be....but you are. The whole of this community understands the complexity of your duties and the importance of living within a safe place they know as home.
Our profession isn't easy. It's not supposed to be. That is why all of us chose this career path. It's not for those without complete resolve, professionalism, and a fierce dedication to serve the City of Reno. But it truly is needed today, more than it has ever been.
As always, stay safe and take care of each other.
A most sincere and humble thank you-
Respectfully,
Jason Soto
Chief of Police
City of Reno
“Your Police, Our Community”