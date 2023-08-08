The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating endangered 69-year-old James "David" Griffith who suffers from dementia.
He was last seen leaving his residence on Butler Street in Reno on August 3.
Griffith is a white man who stands at five foot and six inches tall, and weighs 118 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes, and a medium length gray beard.
It is unknown what he was wearing when he left home other than white and red tennis shoes.
Anyone with information regarding his wherabouts is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2226 or 775-334-COPS.
The RPD Case Number is #23-14013.