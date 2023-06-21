On Wednesday, the Reno Police Department responded to the report of a runaway juvenile.
The 10-year-old juvenile ran away from her residence near Grand Canyon Blvd. She was last seen around 7:30 p.m. by family members who reported that she had crawled out of a window.
Numerous officers are currently checking the area for her including nearby schools playgrounds and parks.
Her name is Franchesca Guerra-Yanes and she goes by “Alejandra”. She is said to be 5"2, thin build, brown hair/brown eyes.
Franchesca was last seen wearing a red flannel and grey hoodie, a pink flower shirt, blue jeans, and white Air Force Nikes.
The Reno Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating the juvenile so she can be reunited with her family.
Two pictures are attached that depict Franchesca.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188.
They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.
(The Reno Police Department assisted with this story.)