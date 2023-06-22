The Reno Police Department and S.A.V.E. Volunteers (Senior Auxiliary Volunteer Effort) teamed up Thursday to help protect kids in case they were to go missing.
RPD and SAVE held a pop-up fingerprinting event at West Street Plaza where they gave away free child ID kits.
Law enforcement recommends that children be fingerprinted because prints do not change over time like physical appearances. Police will not keep the fingerprints, instead, parents or guardians will take them home and will only be needed in case of emergency.
In addition to fingerprinting your children, law enforcement recommends that you update the photo of your kids in the child ID kits at least once a year.
If you missed the event, you can pick up kits at the Reno Police Station at 455 E. Second Street, Monday-Friday 8am-5pm.