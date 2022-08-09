A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car near 2nd Street and I-580 north in Reno.
The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday near the I-580 north off-ramp.
The unidentified pedestrian died later at Renown Regional Medical Center.
Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
Detectives are looking for witnesses to the crash. If you can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You can also call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2141.