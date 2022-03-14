Reno Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Telegraph Street early Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to the Renown emergency room just before 4 a.m. after reports of several people being shot.
Police say the victims were inside a car on the 1000 block of Telegraph when an unknown man approached them and shot inside the car.
One unidentified person died, while two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $2,500 reward is being offered.