Reno Police say they're looking for a suspect after a reported carjacking and subsequent shooting that injured one man in Stead early Wednesday morning.
Police say the initial carjacking of a BMW sedan happened near Silver Lake Park where several shots were fired, then the same car was involved in a shooting that happened a few blocks over at Sopwith Blvd., just after 2:30 a.m.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect remains on the loose - and police say it remains unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You could be eligible for a reward.