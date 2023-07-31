An investigation is underway after an early morning shooting injures one person in north Reno.
The shooting happened just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday near University Ridge Park and Weaver Place.
The unidentified victim was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
There’s no immediate description of the suspect, but police do say that there’s no threat to the public.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.