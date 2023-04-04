Reno Police are conducting an investigation after one person was killed and two others suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car Monday evening.
On Monday, April 3, at about 6:45 p.m., the Reno Police Department responded to the area of E. 4th Street and Line Drive concerning a crash involving three pedestrians.
The injured pedestrians were transported to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.
One of these persons died from their injuries despite the lifesaving efforts.
The other pedestrians are in critical but stable condition.
The driver, identified as David Turned made statements to officers that this incident was intentional. Detectives from the Robbery / Homicide responded to take over the investigation.
Subsequent to an interview, Turner was arrested for (1) one count of murder and (2) two counts of attempted murder.
The identity of the decedent will be pending next of kin notification by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2121. They can also contact secret witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com
(Reno Police)