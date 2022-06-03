The Reno Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that occurred in front of Reno City Hall Friday morning.
According to Reno Police, on June 3, 2022 at around 2:33 a.m., an unknown person driving down East First Street fired at least 5 rounds at City Hall.
The vehicle appears to be a Nissan 4 door sedan, light colored (possibly silver).
The Reno Police Department is investigating the case and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this case and the vehicle. Of note, the driver’s side door handle appears to be damaged in the photos.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2677. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.
(Reno Police)