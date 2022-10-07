Reno Police say a man who appeared to be homeless was killed after being struck by a commercial vehicle in downtown Reno Friday.
The Reno Police Department , Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded at approximately 7:48 A.M. to a crash on East Fifth Street and Elko Ave.
A commercial vehicle was backing up a short distance and struck a pedestrian that was in the travel lane mid block.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The male pedestrian suffered a fatal head injury.
The pedestrian appears to be homeless and his identity is not known at this time.
The roadway was closed while officers conducted an investigation. The roadway is now open with no restrictions.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2141. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW