Reno Police Investigating Shooting that Left One Person Critically Injured

Early morning on Saturday December 11th, 2021, the Reno Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired.
The report came from the 10,000 block of Cavalry Circle.
Investigators say a fight may have occurred during a large party at that location, which resulted in the shots being fired.
One man was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Police are urging anyone who was at the gathering, or has any information regarding the incident, to please contact Detective Ben Rhodes at either 775-657-4506 or rhodesb@reno.gov.
If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call or send a text to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
(The Reno Police Department assisted with this story.)